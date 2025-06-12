Francesca Cliffe Wedding Fair returns to Magna Science Adventure Centre

Brides and grooms-to-be are invited to experience one of Yorkshire’s most exciting wedding fairs as the Francesca Cliffe Wedding Fair returns to the Magna Science Adventure Centre on Sunday, June 22, from 11am to 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted within the iconic, industrial setting of Magna, this spectacular wedding fair promises to deliver inspiration, style, and unique wedding planning opportunities for couples at any stage of their journey.

With over 70 hand-picked wedding suppliers from across the region, attendees will be able to explore everything from bespoke bridalwear and luxury cakes to floristry, photography, entertainment, décor and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free, and every couple will receive a complimentary goody bag filled with wedding treats and exclusive offers. The event is perfect for those looking for creative ideas or ready to book their dream wedding team.

Guests at Wedding Fair

Richard Hammill, CEO at Magna said: "We are delighted to be able to welcome Francesca Cliffe back to Magna for yet another wonderful Wedding Fair. It’s an honour to be able to witness dreams becoming reality for the guests that visit."

There’s truly something for every couple who are about to tie the knot with every angle being covered to ensure that their special day runs without a hitch.

Whether you’re newly engaged or finalising the finishing touches, the Francesca Cliffe Wedding Fair at Magna is a must-visit event this summer.

Venue:

Dresses at Wedding Fair

Magna Science Adventure Centre

Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX

Date: Sunday, June 22

Time: 11am – 2:30pm

For more details, visit: