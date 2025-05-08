Forty years of Simply Red live at santiago
This stunning 4k concert film sees the band perform all their classic hits and fan favorites including ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, ‘Stars’ and ‘Holding Back The Years’, as well as intimate behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Hucknall.
The film will go to select cinemas worldwide from May 15th, including hundreds of cinemas across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas, with more locations being added daily.
Originally hailing from Manchester, the soul-pop band Simply Red have been an integral part of the fabric of British contemporary music for four decades. All 13 of their studio albums (as well as two greatest hits collections) have peaked in the top 10 of the UK album charts, from 1985’s ‘Picture Book’ all the way through to 2023’s ‘Time’. 1991’s classic album ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album in the UK for two years running, including hit singles ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Thrill Me’ and ‘For Your Babies’.
Captured during Simply Red’s electrifying performances in Santiago, Chile, in March 2025, the film captures Mick and the band at their absolute finest, delivering an unforgettable experience that is now coming to the big screen for the world to enjoy. The stunning cinematography captures both the intimate moments and the grandeur and energy of the packed arena. Behind the music, the film also includes exclusive interview footage, with an inside look into Simply Red’s 40 year career from Mick Hucknall himself.
"We had a wonderful time performing in Santiago at the Movistar Arena, celebrating 40 years of Simply Red with all the fans who came out to see us. It was a truly special few shows and we’re very excited to have the opportunity now to share it with our fans globally. We hope you enjoy re-living the experience of Simply Red live on the big screen!"
Mick Hucknall
“Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” is set to be an exceptional cinematic experience for fans both new and old.
Booking link: simplyred.com/cinema
Certificate: PG TBC / Running time: 120 mins
North East Venues:
Arc Rotherham
Cineworld Barnsley
Cineworld Boldon
Cineworld Bradford
Cineworld Hull
Cineworld Leeds
Cineworld Newcastle
Cineworld Sheffield
Cineworld Wakefield
Cineworld York
Everyman Harrogate
Everyman Leeds
Everyman Newcastle
Illkley Cinema
Kinema in the Woods
Light Bradford
Light Huddersfield
Light Sheffield
Merlin Redcar
Odeon Huddersfield
Odeon Metrocentre
Parkway Barnsley
Phoenix Theatre Blyth
Savoy Catterick
Savoy Doncaster
Tyneside Cinema
Vue Hull
Vue Leeds Light
Vue Newcastle UL
Vue Sheffield
Wetherby Cinema