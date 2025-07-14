Football charity launches landmark exhibition with ‘never before seen’ football artifacts

Football artifacts never seen before in public, will go on display at Sheffield’s Town Hall next month, at a free exhibition organised by the charity, Sheffield Home of Football.

The exhibition entitled, “Sheffield the Open-Air Museum of Football,” will be opened for preview in the Silver Room on the ground floor of the town hall on Friday 2nd August.

‘Among the items are some unique 19th century original hand coloured press drawings of some of the very early games, including the famous Blackburn Olympic v Eton FA Cup victory in which Sheffield’s Jack Hunter brought the FA Cup home, thus breaking the elite’s grip on the game’, says John Clarke, trustee of the charity and exhibition organiser.

‘We also have a lithograph of the programme from the Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup Final, which was the first time rail excursions were used to any great extent, with a crowd of over 100,000’, adds John.

An original 1966 World Cup Rosette in the exhibition

‘You can see programmes from the first matches in America by the Pilgrims led by Sheffield, along with silver coins produced to commemorate the first ever floodlit football match at Bramall Lane in 1878’ and many more items of historical interest.

‘This exhibition showcases the unique links between Sheffield’s social and economic history and the connections to our world-famous football history’ adds John.

‘A new map will guide visitors to those places of historical importance in the city with each artifact on display connecting to a physical location across the city, many marked with blue plaques,’ he says.

‘After the launch, you’ll be able to walk to these sites and see how the rules of the modern game echo through history.’

Exhibition organiser John Clarke (left) with volunteers from Sheffield Home of Football

‘Creating an index of artifacts in one place which turns the city into an ‘open air museum,’ has never been done before and we are grateful for the assistance of Sheffield City Council and Civic Manager, Steve Burke in particular.’

‘The preview day for the exhibition is at Sheffield Town Hall on Friday 2nd August at 11am until 1pm and then it will run for two months until Saturday 4th October during town hall opening times which are 9am until 5pm Monday-Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturdays’

‘The preview day on Friday 2nd August is free but you must book a ticket via www.eventbrite.co.uk and click on ‘Launch event for "Sheffield the Open-Air Museum of Football’.

For more information email sheffieldhomeoffootball.org concludes John.