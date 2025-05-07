‘Food Bank Weekend’ returns to Gulliver’s Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s Valley theme park is holding its popular Food Bank Weekend this month, with visitors asked to donate items of food to help people living in crisis.

Food Bank Weekend is on May 17 and May 18, with discounted ticket prices from £14 per person when you bring along a non-perishable item of food to donate (one for each person in a group).

The theme park in the Rother Valley will deliver the donated items to New Hope Food Bank in Killamarsh, which provides emergency food to individuals and families who are in short-term crisis across the Rother Valley area.

Examples of food that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long life milk, tinned meat (hot and cold, such as stewed steak or Spam), tinned spaghetti and ravioli, cream crackers, juice cordials, tinned custard, jellies, Angel Delight desserts, and evaporated milk.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Visitors to Gulliver’s Valley are always happy to support the causes we champion, and we expect this to be a super busy weekend. There are so many ways in which an individual or a family can reach a situation where they need the help of a food bank, and it is incumbent upon society to support such good causes.’

The £14 ticket price for the Food Bank Weekend is reduced from the normal online advanced booking price of £25 (booked at least two days in advance), with free entry for children under 90cms in height.

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer at Gulliver’s Valley during Food Bank Weekend, including two brand-new rides in the Gulliver’s Gears area – Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes – alongside the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster and a range of classic cars which are on display.

Other popular favourites include the Apache Falls ride, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, and the Lost Jurassic World area with its fantastic animatronic dinosaurs.

You can turn your visit to Food Bank Weekend into an overnight stay at Gulliver’s Valley by booking into one of the many accommodation options, which include Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge.

To book tickets for Food Bank Weekend, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of New Hope Food Bank, visit: www.newhopecommunity.co.uk/Groups/294928/Foodbank.aspx