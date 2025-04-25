Folk Musicians to aid Sheffield’s S6 Foodbank
Organised by Richard Arrowsmith, of headliners Melrose Quartet, the S6 Foodbank Folk Fundraiser will be held at Crookes Social Club, on Friday May 30th.
The evening will be only the second ever appearance of the new, all female fiddle quintet supergroup Sāwol, & the debut of
the duo Darius The Mede. Completing this exciting evening of music are Gina le Faux & the duo Doug Eunson & Sarah Matthews.
Tickets are £15 at www.wegottickets.com/event/653635/
The Fundraiser will help S6 Foodbank to continue supporting its vital work at 13 weekly foodbank sessions across Sheffield.