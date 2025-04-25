Folk Musicians to aid Sheffield’s S6 Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local folk musicians are once again lending their support to raise awareness of the work of Sheffield S6 Foodbank, who last year provided 70,000 emergency food parcels to people across the city, with a folk music extravaganza!

Organised by Richard Arrowsmith, of headliners Melrose Quartet, the S6 Foodbank Folk Fundraiser will be held at Crookes Social Club, on Friday May 30th.

The evening will be only the second ever appearance of the new, all female fiddle quintet supergroup Sāwol, & the debut of

the duo Darius The Mede. Completing this exciting evening of music are Gina le Faux & the duo Doug Eunson & Sarah Matthews.

Tickets are £15 at www.wegottickets.com/event/653635/

The Fundraiser will help S6 Foodbank to continue supporting its vital work at 13 weekly foodbank sessions across Sheffield.