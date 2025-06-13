In auctions today, once prized sets of encyclopaedias unfortunately, rarely get more than a token bid and sometimes not even that. However, one section that does generate lots of interest is Folio Society books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folio books, specifically the ones associated with The Folio Society, have a rich history, dating back to the early days of printing and continuing to the present day. The term "folio" itself refers to a large format book, traditionally used for expensive, prestigious volumes, especially in the 17th century for collected editions of plays like Shakespeare's First Folio.

The Folio Society, founded in 1947 by Charles Ede, Christopher Sanford of the Golden Cockrell Press and Alan Bott the owner of Pan books. They have been producing beautifully illustrated and crafted editions of classic literature in the folio format, accessible to a wider audience, while still maintaining a focus on quality and design. They have produced over 2500 titles both fiction and non fiction, poetry and prose. Their books are usually contained in slip case helping to keep the book in pristine condition. The books feature specifically designed bindings and artist commissioned illustrations making them very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally, they were a subscription only book club producing just four titles a year but since 2011 their books can be brought by the general public on their online website. The company currently produces around 50 titles each year some published in limited editions and signed by the author or illustrator. The Folio Society is known for producing high quality books with a focus on craftsmanship and sustainability. Each edition is designed to be “Treasured Forever”, printed on acid free paper with high quality materials that will stand the test of time. Many editions include traditional bookmaking and printing techniques, working closely with artisan suppliers.

The Folio Society 'The Luttrell Psalter', facsimile edition reproduced from the British Library Editional, printed at Cambridge University Press, Nigerian goatskin leather bound by Smith Settle of Otley, blocked and designed by David Eccles, with separate commentary volume, in a solander box, limited edition numbered 182/1480.

Folio Society books have a keen fan base with collectors all over the world. They are always fiercely contested for at auction. Recently a set of thirteen Fairy books realised an amazing £2,500 at auction and a three volume set of the Lord of the Rings for £950! So, today they are a great investment on the original purchase price.

Here at Sheffield Auction Gallery we often come across collections of Folio Society books and have in fact quite a selection in our next sale to be held on 20th June so do come down and see if anything takes your fancy.