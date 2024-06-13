Flanders Symphony Orchestra with Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All ears on Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus as they prepare for UK tour

The attention will be on Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus next week as the BBC records their preparations for a UK mini tour with one of Belgium’s leading orchestras.

BBC Radio 4 will be going behind the scenes with the chorus as part of their music series ‘How to Play’. The programme gives listeners insights into the rehearsal process before a concert.

Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus join the Flanders Symphony Orchestra with their award-winning Music Director, Kristiina Poska to perform Mozart’s much-loved Requiem in three concerts across the UK this summer. As well as closing the Sheffield International Concert season at Sheffield City Hall, on 22nd June, the Chorus joins the Belgian orchestra at London’s Cadogan Hall and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

Kristiina Poska

The BBC will be recording during two rehearsals in the run up to the concerts, as well as interviewing chorus members, orchestral players, and the conductor to learn about how the conductor and musicians shape the performance.

Chorus Chair Joanne Briddock said: “It’s an honour to be invited to take part in the programme – especially in such illustrious company - as we prepare for this exciting summer of singing”.

The Chorus’s Musical director Darius Battiwalla said: “Concertgoers may not be aware that the chorus often only meets orchestral conductor for one or two rehearsals before a concert. My role is to prepare the chorus / bridge the gap / convey the conductor’s vision for the performance at Sheffield City Hall. This recording shines a light on part of that process.”

Previous ‘How to Play’ programmes have focussed on The Hallé, the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO). The programme will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 later in the year.