Five Reunite for Massive UK Arena Tour – Coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield!

By Douwi Stewart
Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
Iconic 90s boy band Five are making a long-awaited comeback, reuniting all five original members for the first time in 25 years! The multi-platinum-selling group is set to embark on a major UK arena tour this autumn, with a Sheffield date confirmed for Wednesday, 19 November 2025, at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, and Sean Conlon will be hitting the road for the ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’ 2025’ Tour, a 12-date celebration of their biggest hits, kicking off in October before heading to arenas across the UK.

Fans can expect an electrifying night of 90s nostalgia, packed with all their chart-topping anthems, including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down, When The Lights Go Out, and their No.1 singles Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You, and Let’s Dance.

Tickets for Five’s Sheffield show go on general sale on Friday, 7 March at 10am. Don’t miss out on the chance to relive the ultimate boyband era live on stage!

For access to presale tickets please sign-up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter and for more information, visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

