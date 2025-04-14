Five hidden gems every Sheffield student should know about this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the Easter break already upon us, the team behind leading Sheffield student accommodation provider West One Lettings have put together their must-see list of hidden gems every student in the city needs to know about - perfect for days off from studying.

Jojo’s General Store | 553 Ecclesall Road

In need of a wardrobe update this spring? Jojo’s General Store is a specialist vintage menswear shop, supplying ‘authentic military, workwear, sportswear and contemporary classics’.

Whether you are looking for the perfect Levi’s denim jacket, vintage football gear, or a fresh watch to complete your look, Jojo’s is the place to go to find your unique vintage outfit pieces.

Eve Bakery's Homeware Shop

Eve Bakery | 380 Sharrow Vale Road

When you’re ready for a sweet treat, Eve Bakery on Sharrow Vale Road is the perfect place to go. Sheffield locals know that Eve Bakery sell some of the best donuts and pastries in the city, with new flavours hitting the counter each week.

From Key Lime Pie donuts to coffee mascarpone & caramel choux buns, there is a decadent treat for everyone at this bakery.

The Kelham Flea | Riverside Works, Neepsend Lane

If your accommodation is in need of some TLC this season, you might want to consider a mini refresh with new-to-you decor and furniture from The Kelham Flea. You never know what you might find at The Kelham Flea, so whether you are searching for a new print, a lamp for your desk or even a plant to bring the outside in, you could find it in this shop.

Spinning Discs Sheffield | 1 Lees Hall

Into all things retro? Well if you haven’t found your way to Spinning Discs yet, this is your sign to check it out. This independent record shop based in Meersbrook stocks over 2,500 second-hand records in their Record Emporium, and the shop even offers a record cleaning service for your crackling vinyls. If you have some vinyl you want to move on to a new home, Spinning Discs Sheffield could also buy them from you for cash or store credit.

Public | 23-55 Surrey Street

Quite literally a “hidden” gem, Public has one of the most impressive cocktail selections in the city centre. Previously named Observer’s Best Place to Drink in the UK, Public is open from Tuesday to Sunday each week and is located at the side of the town hall in the former gent’s toilets.

You can’t miss trying the cocktails, apertivos and wine on offer at this bar, which has been listed in the Top 50 UK cocktail bars every year since 2021.

