Fish Pie theatre is back on the menu

Hello below is the press release for our show A Aye Captain, that we are performing at the Lantern theatre on 18th-20th of May.

Fish Pie Cabaret:

Cult Sheffield comedy show returns in their new play A Aye Captain.

Cult comedy troupe Fish Pie are back to cheer us all up with their biggest, brightest show yet. A Aye Captain is the follow up to their smash hit Lost at Shore and is awash with unforgettable characters, original songs, dance, puppetry and live music. Docking in the port of the Lantern Theatre for three nights from the 18th May, the show features some of Yorkshire’s finest and funniest alternative acts. A Aye Captain promises an unforgettable night of uplifting, surreal comedy that’ll warm even the chilliest of cockles.

The Sandy Clam trawling vessel faces financial ruin and the crew are growing ever more mutinous, but Captain Fishfingers is missing. Cabin Boy will have to set off to find him before all is lost,.This time they won't just need to sail the seas but deep into the metaverse and who knows what could be lurking there.

Can Fishfingers be found?

What even is the metaverse?

and has AI written this show?

Find out in the latest nautical romp by the inimitable Fish Pie Cabaret.

‘‘Fish pie is a wonderfully eclectic mix of mayhem and talent. You never know what you're going to get or why you're laughing but you will - until your face hurts. Sheffield's best kept secret.’’

Fish Pie is the brainchild of comedian Stan Skinny, who’s original aim was ‘to create something surreal, silly and joyful, a funfair for the senses’. It all started at DINA, when the comedy collective resolved to write a brand new show every month, featuring recurring characters and signature offbeat humour. Last year they went on their first tour with Lost at Shore and now they are back with what promises to be their best yet: ‘Lost at Shore was much loved and so there’s a lot of pressure with the follow up but this year we’re going to exceed even the highest of expectations. We’re super excited to do an extended run at the Lantern Theatre, where we had such a blast last year. It’s truly a special venue and perfect for the theatre that we create’.

Fish Pie unites the talents of Stan Skinny, Helen Rice, Lois Conlan, Rav Sanghera and newest cast member Stewart Lodge, who joins from Sheffield’s premium cabaret night Cabaret Boom Boom.

Perfect for fans of The Mighty Boosh and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, with a sprinkling of sweet pathos in this joyfully anarchic show - the perfect antidote to a difficult couple of years.

Tickets are going like hot crabs, so get booking. Waterproofs provided.

www.lanterntheatre.org.uk

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thelanternsheff/a-aye-captain/e-pxkmgp

FACEBOOK fb/fishpiecabaret

INSTA @fishpiecab

TWITTER @fishpiecab

YOUTUBE

www.fishpietheatre.com