First ever chance to meet much-loved children’s TV character Bingo at Gulliver’s Valley!
Popular children’s TV character Bingo is making a special guest appearance to meet her fans at Gulliver’s Valley theme park next month.
Bingo, a blue heeler puppy, appears in the hit TV show Bluey as the younger sister of the title character and will be at Gulliver’s Valley, near Rotherham, on May 10 & 11, appearing at intervals across the weekend.
Bluey is an Australian animated preschool TV series which started in 2018 and quickly became a hit around the world. It is now shown widely on the Disney+ channel.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Bingo is such a fantastic and popular character, and we know she is going to be a huge hit with visitors – but this is her first ever visit to us and she is only here for one weekend, so please make sure you don’t miss out!”
It’s not all about Bingo though – there is so much more to do and see at Gulliver’s Valley when you visit.
There are two new rides for 2025, with Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes in the Gulliver’s Gears area, which is also home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.
The theme park has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including favourites such as Apache Falls, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, and the Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs.
Tickets for the weekend of Bingo’s visit start from £23 per person per day, but cheapest prices are always found when guests book online more than two days in advance.
Visitors can also turn their visit to meet Bingo into even more of a special occasion with a sleepover in the park’s variety of family-friendly accommodation on offer, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges, and the Megalodon Lodge.
Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the newest theme park in the Gulliver’s family, alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.
For more information and to book your tickets to meet Bingo, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk