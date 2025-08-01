Final call for summer grooves at Leopold Square

Leopold Square is set to round off its Summer of Live Music programme in style this August, with another packed month of live performances from an array of talented local and regional musicians. Throughout the month, visitors can enjoy free live music every weekend between 2pm and 4.30pm in the heart of Sheffield.

The August programme launches on Saturday 2nd August with a powerful performance from The Power Trio, followed by the soulful vocals of Billie Jane on Sunday 3rd August.

Saturday 9th August welcomes Latin jazz favourites Montuno, bringing upbeat rhythms and infectious energy to the square, leading into gypsy jazz specialist Dan Lowndes on Sunday 10th August.

The following weekend sees the return of JJ’s Cocktail Club on Saturday 16th August, when visitors will be dancing to sounds of pop music through the ages. The popular Jazz Hot Six will return on Sunday 17th August, delivering their lively traditional jazz sounds.

Highway Child will be playing at Leopold Square for a Bank Holiday special on Monday 25th August.

As the Bank Holiday weekend arrives, Bex Pizzata performs on Saturday 23rd August with a mix of modern blues, soul and county classics. Julia Waldron & The Orchestrators follow on Sunday 24th August, promising a blend of folk, roots and Americana. The long weekend continues on Monday 25th August with the return of crowd favourites Highway Child, bringing their high-energy blend of soul and funk.

The grand finale of Leopold Square’s Summer of Live Music for 2025 is just around the corner, and the final weekend’s line-up will be announced soon.

All performances are free to attend, and visitors are invited to enjoy the music alongside al fresco dining and drinks from the square’s restaurants and bars. Full details and performer updates can be found at https://leopoldsquare.com/events.