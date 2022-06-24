Yorkshire actors wanted for new film that begins shooting in 'God's own county' this August

Yorkshire-based actors are being sought for a new film which is set to start shooting in ‘God’s own county’ soon.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:31 am

A casting call went out this week for the as-yet unnamed production.

Claudia Blunt Casting tweeted: “Yorkshire Based Talent! Gearing up for a film that shoots in God’s own county in August. Would love to get to know some local faces. Drop your details below.”

Scores of hopefuls have already submitted their details, with the tweet having been liked more than 500 times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

For more information, follow @claudiablunt.

The Full Monty Sheffield: All the locations where filming has been seen taking place for Disney+ TV series

Read More

Read More
Scores more flats planned for Sheffield's hottest residential district - Kelham ...
Yorkshire-based actors are being sought for a new film which is due to begin shooting in 'God's own county' this August
YorkshireTalentDisney+