A casting call went out this week for the as-yet unnamed production.

Claudia Blunt Casting tweeted: “Yorkshire Based Talent! Gearing up for a film that shoots in God’s own county in August. Would love to get to know some local faces. Drop your details below.”

Scores of hopefuls have already submitted their details, with the tweet having been liked more than 500 times.

For more information, follow @claudiablunt.

