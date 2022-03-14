BAFTAs 2022: full list of winners as Sheffield film Everybody's Talking About Jamie loses to Kenneth Branagh's Belfast
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is set in Sheffield, lost out to Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast at the 2022 BAFTAs.
The film was in the running for the ‘Outstanding British Film’ award, alongside Belfast, After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, House Of Gucci, Last Night In Soho, and Passing.
It was Kenneth Brannagh’s semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s that cinched the award, though.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie had its premiere here in Sheffield at The Crucible, and is set in the steel city.
Who won at the 2022 BAFTAs?
Here is the full list of winners at the 2022 BAFTAs:
BEST FILM - The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman)
Belfast - Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay, Kevin Messick
Dune - Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve
Licorice Pizza - Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM - Belfast (Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas)
After Love - Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier
Ali & Ava - Clio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan
Boiling Point - Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
Cyrano - Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heely, Erica Schmidt
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae
House Of Gucci - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston
Last Night In Soho - Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
No Time To Die - Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Passing - Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER - The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, writer/director, also written by Boaz Yakin)
After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE - Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto)
The Hand Of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
DOCUMENTARY - Summer Of Soul, Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised (Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel)
Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk
ANIMATED FILM - Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer)
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
DIRECTOR - The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion)
After Love - Aleem Khan
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening - Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane - Julia Ducournau
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - CODA (Siân Heder)
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion
LEADING ACTRESS - Joanna Scanlan (After Love)
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - CODA
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person In The World
Tessa Thompson - Passing
LEADING ACTOR - Will Smith (King Richard)
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR - Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog
ORIGINAL SCORE - Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Being The Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood
CASTING - West Side Story (Cindy Tolan)
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand Of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
CINEMATOGRAPHY - Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
EDITING - No Time To Die (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)
Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
PRODUCTION DESIGN - Dune (Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos)
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
COSTUME DESIGN - Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
MAKE-UP AND HAIR - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh)
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
House Of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
SOUND - Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett)
Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS - Dune (Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer)
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION - Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Jordi Morera)
Affairs Of The Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Night Of The Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
BRITISH SHORT FILM - The Black Cop (Cherish Oteka)
Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE RISING STAR AWARD - Lashana Lynch
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee