The film was in the running for the ‘Outstanding British Film’ award, alongside Belfast, After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, House Of Gucci, Last Night In Soho, and Passing.

It was Kenneth Brannagh’s semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s that cinched the award, though.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie had its premiere here in Sheffield at The Crucible, and is set in the steel city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who won at the 2022 BAFTAs?

Here is the full list of winners at the 2022 BAFTAs:

BEST FILM - The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman)

Belfast - Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Lauren Patel, Max Harwood and Jamie Campbell watch a perfomance on the red carpet during the "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" Sheffield Premiere at The Crucible Theatre on September 17, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

Advertisement

Dune - Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza - Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM - Belfast (Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas)

After Love - Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

Ali & Ava - Clio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan

Boiling Point - Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

Cyrano - Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heely, Erica Schmidt

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae

House Of Gucci - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

Last Night In Soho - Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

No Time To Die - Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Passing - Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER - The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, writer/director, also written by Boaz Yakin)

After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE - Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto)

The Hand Of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

DOCUMENTARY - Summer Of Soul, Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised (Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel)

Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

ANIMATED FILM - Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer)

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

DIRECTOR - The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion)

After Love - Aleem Khan

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening - Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Titane - Julia Ducournau

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - CODA (Siân Heder)

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion

LEADING ACTRESS - Joanna Scanlan (After Love)

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person In The World

Tessa Thompson - Passing

LEADING ACTOR - Will Smith (King Richard)

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR - Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

ORIGINAL SCORE - Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Being The Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

CASTING - West Side Story (Cindy Tolan)

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand Of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

CINEMATOGRAPHY - Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

EDITING - No Time To Die (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

PRODUCTION DESIGN - Dune (Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

COSTUME DESIGN - Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

MAKE-UP AND HAIR - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh)

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

House Of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

SOUND - Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett)

Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS - Dune (Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer)

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION - Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Jordi Morera)

Affairs Of The Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Night Of The Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

BRITISH SHORT FILM - The Black Cop (Cherish Oteka)

Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE RISING STAR AWARD - Lashana Lynch

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds