This is when HBO Max will be expanding into Europe and what we know so far about when it will be launched in Sheffield and the rest of the UK. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia.

The service, which carries a number of top Warner Bros movies as well as new series’ like the Sex and The City spin-off and the Game of Thrones prequel, launched in the US in May last year.

It then expanded across 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.

The platform has now announced it will be coming to parts of Europe later this month, but when can we expect to see it in Sheffield and the rest of the UK?

Here’s what we know about the HBO Max expansion so far.

Where will HBO Max be available next and when?

HBO Max has announced that it will be expanding to parts of Europe from October 26.

At first the platform will be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra, before heading to a further 21 countries in 2022.

These are: Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Hungary, Portugal, Czech Republic, Poland, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Moldova, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Originally it had only planned to expand to 14 new areas of Europe next year, but a launch event today revealed the new plans to expand its range.

When will HBO Max be available in Sheffield and the rest of the UK?

Unfortunately HBO Max has not yet announced a launch date for the UK, but it says it is always on the lookout for new places to expand to. On its website it says to keep an eye out for any updates in the future.

What shows and movies are available to watch on HBO Max?

There are a whole range of films and TV programmes to watch on HBO Max, from originals to blockbusters to old favourites.

The streaming service shows WarnerBros films, as well as programmes from the Cartoon Network and DC.

Much-loved programmes like The Office and Game of Thrones are available to watch, as well as movie series’ like Harry Potter.

And today, as part of the European launch event, the TV giant has released the trailer for House of the Dragon – its original Game of Thrones prequel – as well as revealing that its Sex and The City spin-off, And Just Like That…, will premiere in December.

How much does HBO Max cost and how do you pay?

HBO Max has announced some new prices for its launch in Europe, with options for both its monthly and annual subscriptions.

The original HBO prices have been reduced in most European territories, with further reductions available if you choose to pay up front for the year.

Users can pay through a direct debit and online payments.

The launch of HBO Max will replace all current HBO streaming services available in the launch countries.