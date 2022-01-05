RuPaul will be bringing season 14 of Drag Race to Netflix in the near future. Photo credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Fans of the RuPaul, get those engines started – it’s almost time for latest season of the US reality TV show!

It’s been almost eight months since we last saw the US version of the smash hit show hit our screens, as Arkansaw born drag act Symone took home the crown in season 13.

The 26-year-old beat off tough competition from fan favourites such as Kandy Muse, Gottmik and Greenock born Scottish drag queen Rose to lift the crown in April, and has since enjoyed success hosting fashion show ‘Mode’ across the world alongside fellow RuPaul contestants Gigi Goode, Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and A’Whora.

However, the time to hand over the crown is just weeks away, as the long wait for the latest season of the show is almost over, although fans are shocked to hear that the new season will NOT be airing on Netflix as it has done for the previous 13 seasons.

The reality TV show, hosted by world famous drag queen RuPaul Charles, originally aired in the United States in 2009 and has since seen the show, dubbed the ‘Olympics of drag’, aired in various countries across the world.

Usually aired on streaming service Netflix for British viewers, Drag Race’s millions of adoring fans who have to tune into WOW Presents+ this time around. Drag Race US, which has helped create a spate of spin off shows since its inception, will move away Netflix for the first time ever in the United Kingdom. Looking to sign up to WOW Presents+ to catch the latest season? More on that below.

When does season 14 of Drag Race US start?

The new season will be aired exclusively on WOW Presents+ for UK viewers.

WOW Presents Plus also hosts other Drag Race shows such as Werq The World and UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya, alongside hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming.

Looking to subscribe to the service? Similar to Netflix, users are able to sign up monthly (£5.50 per month) or annually (£53 for year).

As revealed via a VH1 trailer, the two-part Drag Race premiere will kick off on January 7.

Drag Race Season 14: Meet the Queens

Alyssa Hunter, 26 – Cataño, PR

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, 28 – Atlanta, GA

Bosco, 27 – Seattle, WA

Daya Betty, 25 – Springfield, MO

Deja Syke, 31 – Fresno, CA

Jasmine Kennedie, 22 – New York City, NY

Jorgeous, 21 – Nashville, TN

June Jambalaya, 29 – Los Angeles, CA

Kerri Colby, 24 – Los Angeles, CA

Kornbread “TheSnack” Jeté, 29 – Los Angeles, CA

Lady Camden, 31 – Sacramento, CA

Maddy Morphosis, 26 – Fayetteville, AR

Orion Story, 25 – Grand Rapids, MI

Willow Pill, 26 – Denver, CO

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race US series 14?

RuPaul is a well connected celebrity, and Drag Race is one of the hottest shows on the planet – so it’s never short on celebrity guests. However, this season has some of the biggest names yet.

Last year saw a stellar list of guest judges, with Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Anne Hathaway all appearing as special guests during season 13.

However, this year promises to be even bigger and better. Already confirmed as guest judges for the show are massive names such as Alicia Keyes, Andra Day and Lizzo. Jennifer Lopez will also make a special appearance on the show.