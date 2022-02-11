Valentine’s Day movies: 5 films to watch this February 14

Picking a title from Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Video may take hours of scrolling to find the most perfect film to watch and one you both agree on. So this year, whether you are planning a date night or flying solo we’re here to help you find your match with these top five romantic films to set the mood and to ensure you’ll land a suitor among this romantic batch

5. Tinder Swindler

Though the Tinder Swindler is a dark, thrilling film and may not be in all aspects ‘romantic’, it is a perfect match if you both have a sweet spot for crime documentaries. It circulates around the true story about a “Handsome billionaire playboy” who poses as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul. He begins wooing women online proceeding to con them out of millions of dollars. And now, some of his victims plan for payback.

The Tinder Swindler streaming on NETFLIX

The Tinder Swindler is already one of the top 10 true story trending shows on Netflix so you can watch The Tinder Swindler right now and you’ll definetly need plenty of snacks in hand.

4. The Royal Treatment

The Royal Treatment is one of the most popular romantic comedies to come out so far this year on Netflix, making it a must-see on Valentine’s Day. It is about a hairdresser, Isabella who runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and Prince Thomas, who runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. Though when sparks start to fly between the two of them, love and duty are put to the test as the time of the wedding draws closer.

The Royal Treatment has already secured its place in the top trending shows on Netflix despite it being released on January 20. The Royal Treatment is currently only available to stream on Netflix.

The Royal Treatment streaming on NETFLIX

3. The Half of It

The Half of It is another romantic comedy that you must watch this Valentine’s Day. It was released on Netflix in 2020 and received positive various reviews from critics. The movie provides positive representation for the LGBTQ+ community, one of the few movies about queer women and with “relatable characters”. The film is about a shy, straight-A student, Ellie who is hired by Paul, who needs help wooing the most popular girl in school. But their new and unlikely friendship gets tricky when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

The Half of It is currently only available to stream on Netflix.

2. After

The Half Of It streaming on NETFLIX

After is another romantic drama you should watch this Valentine’s Day. Though the plot is notoriously known to be cliche, the chemistry between the leading characters make this movie “worth-watching”. The drama follows Tessa, a dedicated student and loyal girlfriend to her high-school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college armed with grand ambitions for her future. Her guarded world opens up when she meets the mysterious Hardin Scott who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants from life.

After also has a sequel to the first movie, After We Collided (2020) and After We Fell (2021). Currently you are able to watch After on Netflix and it is also possible to buy After on Apple iTunes and YouTube.

1. Bridget Jones Diary

Bridget Jones Diary came out in 2001, but it’s a romantic film that people often go back and re-watch. Its sypnosis is about Bridget, a single woman, who writes a diary focusing on how she wants to change her life. However, after a romantic encounter with a snobbish lawyer her perspective changes drastically. Bridget Jones Diary is definitely one of the best romantic comedies to snuggle up and watch on Valentine’s Day to leave you feeling all warm inside.