An upgrade to the mobile networks in Sheffield could interfere with TV signals in the city, viewers have been warned.

Work is taking place to boost the speed, performance and coverage of mobile services in Sheffield and people have been told this could cause interference to TV services received through an aerial, like Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView. Viewers may experience intermittent sound, blocky images or complete loss of their TV signal.

TV viewers who are affected have been advised they can get free support from Restore TV, which offers additional help for people who are aged 75 or above, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive personal independence payments (PIPs), attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

What to do if your TV signal is affected by the mobile upgrade in Sheffield

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country. If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue. We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

People are more likely to be affected if they live in an area which already has weak digital television reception, if they have a TV signal booster or if their TV aerial is close to a mobile mast. Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, should not be affected but viewers with those services who also watch free-to-view TV through an aerial can receive a free Restore TV filter.