The ITV thriller has been produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television company – the same man behind the AC-12 drama.

There are a number of talented producers and writers behind the series, which focuses on counter terrorism policing, as well as an all-star cast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, I Am Nicola) plays front line officer Lana Washington in the new ITV thriller Trigger Point. Photo by Ross Ferguson/ITV.

The first episode has now been broadcast and fans are already eager to watch the next one, after being left with many unanswered questions and tense moments.

But what is the series about, how many parts are there and how can you watch it?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Trigger Point about?

Trigger Point on ITV stars Line of Duty favourite Vicky McClure and Trauma star Adrian Lester. Photo by Ross Ferguson/ITV.

ITV says the new ‘high-octane’ drama will turn the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

The show focuses on the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger.

The officers are experienced bomb disposal operatives, also known as ‘Expos’.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

Who is in the Trigger Point cast?

Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming in the BBC’s most popular police show Line of Duty, is the star of the new ITV thriller.

Vicky also played Lol in the This is England series, and Paula Reece in The Replacement.

In Trigger Point, Vicky plays frontline officer Lana Washington.

She stars opposite Adrian Lester, known for his roles in dramas like Life and Trauma, who plays Joel Nutkins.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

Further cast members include Mark Stanley (Honour) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves, Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

When speaking about the show, Adrian Lester said: “I’m really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series. Jed Mercurio’s material is always great. This series is ambitious and challenging which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team.”

Who wrote and created Trigger Point?

Trigger Point was commissioned for ITV by head of drama Polly Hill, who oversaw production from the channel’s perspective.

The programme was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley, and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

HTM Television is co-owned by Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions. Jed is best known for creating and writing Line of Duty, Bodyguard, Critical, and Bodies.

Jed Mercurio featured as an executive producer on the show, alongside Jimmy Mulville (Derry Girls, Bloodlands, Flack), Mark Redhead (The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Bodies, Bloodlands) and Jessica Sharkey (Derry Girls, Bloodlands) for HTM Television, with Julia Stannard (Vanity Fair, War and Peace, The Great Train Robbery) producing.

It was directed by Gilles Bannier (Marcella, Tin Star, Spiral) and Jennie Darnell (Line of Duty, Holby City, Death in Paradise).

When is Trigger Point on TV and how can I watch it?

There are six parts in the series and the first episode aired on ITV on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

It is available to watch now on catch-up service ITV Hub.