Top Gun Maverick: Win tickets to IMAX premiere at Cineworld

Cineworld is offering film fans the chance to be one of the first people in the country to see the new Top Gun: Maverick film in IMAX at the premiere in Sheffield six days before the film opens to the public.

Top Gun: Maverick was shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras and features nearly an hour of IMAX exclusive content. Moviegoers will experience up to 26 per cent more picture only in IMAX. Shot with six IMAX-certified cameras strapped into real F-18 cockpits, audiences will soar through the sky like never before.

Cineworld has teamed up with The Star and is looking for the Best of the Best. Tell them why you are the best at what you do and give a shout-out that special ‘wingman’ – the person in your life who helped you get there and deserves to accompany you to the premiere on May 19.

Top Gun: Maverick

Ten pairs of tickets are up for grabs, and to be in with a chance of winning, entrants will need to: Post a picture of you and your #wingman to Facebook Tell us why you are the best of the best Nominate your #wingman and tell us how they supported you

Tag Cineworld Sheffield and use the hashtag #IMAX

Please use the following intro: @CineworldSheffield Here’s why I believe I am the best of the best at what I do…

I am nominating [your Wingman’s name] as my #wingman because he/she…

The competition closes on May 11.

For those who don’t manage to win tickets to the premiere, they are also on sale with all proceeds from the screening being donated to the The Film and TV Charity, which offers support to those working behind the scenes in film, TV or cinema.

Alistair Taylor, general manager of Cineworld Sheffield said: “We’re getting ready to take to the skies like never before with the return of Top Gun to the big screen.