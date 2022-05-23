Top Gun Maverick: Movie fans at Sheffield Cineworld IMAX premiere praise Tom Cruise sequel

Top Gun: Maverick comes 36 years after the original film and has received rave reviews for its adrenaline-fueled, edge-of-your-seat and emotionally-draining action.

The story picks up 30 years after it left off with Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell played by Tom Cruise training the US Navy's brightest young Top Gun pilots on a mission to target a uranium enrichment plant.

It also means Maverick comes face to face with his past dealing with the death of best friend Goose whose son ‘Rooster’ is one of the young pilots.

Tom Cruise at the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square

Val Kilmer reprises his role as Ice Man, and almost upstages Cruise with his tenderly whispered dialogue.

The movie also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris, and was directed by Joseph Kosinski.

It was originally planned for release in 2019 but was delayed to due production issues and the Covid pandemic.

Thursday’s Sheffield premiere came alongside the movie’s UK debut and Royal Film Performance in London’s Leicester Square, which was also taking place.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk with Tom Cruise at the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance

Footage from the red carpet event – including interviews with the stars and images of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Tom Cruise on the red carpet – was played to the audience at Centertainment before the screening.

And fans also lined up to have their pictures taken in front of the Top Gun: Maverick display in the Cineworld foyer before taking their seats