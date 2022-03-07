Top 10 exciting series and films to watch on Netflix this March

Netflix has hundreds of new releases planned for 2022 but it can be difficult to find the one you want to watch, so here are the top 10 new releases and renewed series to watch this March.

10. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

In this sequel, adapted from the original in 1974. Influencers looking to breathe new life into a lifeless Texas ghost town, encounter a being named Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.

The classic horror was made by the team behind “Don’t Breathe” and “Evil Dead” with it’s initial release date on 18 February. So you are able to stream or even binge-watch the thriller on Netflix right now!

9. Black Crab

Black Crab is an existential thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war. Six soldiers who are on a covert mission must transport a mysterious package across a frozen group of islands during a never-ending winter.

Though this may sounds very exciting as another addition to movie night, Black Crab will be only available on Netflix on March 18 in the UK

8. Against The Ice

In 1909, two explorers, a Captain and his crew mate, fight to survive after they're left behind while on a Denmark expedition in an ice-covered Greenland.

For fans of Game Of Thrones and Peaky Blinders in this historical feel-good film you’ll see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole once again. It will be available on Netflix from the beginning of March.

7. The Adam Project

In this family friendly science fiction film, a time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while attempting to save the future.

This witty feel-good movie is mostly aimed at families and will be available to watch on Netflix from March 11. It also starrs Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

6. Love Like The Falling Petals

Haruto Asakura, once an aspiring photographer, falls in love with hairdresser Misaki Ariake and asks her out on a date. Upon watching Misaki work hard to achieve her dreams, it inspires Haruto to return to photography, but their romance is at threat of ending swiftly as Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than normal.

Kento Nakajima, who is playing Haruto is known for his work on the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Nisekoi, playing the lead role of Ichijo Raku. This sentimental romance film will be available on Netflix from March 24.

5. Human Resources

This Big Mouth spin-off pulls back the curtain on the creatures with the return of Hormone Monsters and Shame Wizards, in the new show, Human Resources. It will be a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Big Mouth.

Fans have waited eagerly to see another series and Netflix has confirmed that Big Mouth spin-off series Human Resources will be released and available to watch on March 18.

4. Top Boy

This drama takes viewers into the housing estates of east London. Where there is tension between the drug gangs that operate almost openly and those who strive to live honest lives. That tension is explored through the interlocking stories of a drug dealer Dushane, determined to become the area's Top Boy, and good-natured teenager.

Season three’s finale twist made fans left viewers the edge of their seats for a next season and Top Boy season 4 will be finally be available to watch on Netflix on March 18.

3. Pieces Of Her

A woman, Andrea who is caught in a deadly mass shooting at a local diner witnesses her mother violently eliminating the threat with ease. She begins to piece together her mother's dark past after the violent attack which brings deadly secrets to light and the remnants of truth that her mother buried long ago.

Netflix has confirmed that Pieces Of Her will be available to stream on March 4 – a thrilling way to begin the new month.

2. Disenchantment

The animated fantasy series aimed toward adults takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci. The trio encounters the likes of ogres, sprites, imps, trolls and human fools along the way.

While some had hoped to cure their January blues with Disenchantment part 4, Netflix confirmed that the part 2 of the show was going to be released in February and it is available to watch or binge-watch right now!

1. Bridgerton

During the Regency-era in England wealth, lust, and betrayal are seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family. The eight close-knit brothers and sisters of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in the high society of London.

Bridgerton took the world by storm in 2019 and quickly became a must-watch on Netflix during the chaos of the Pandemic. Fans were eager for more and on Christmas Day, Netflix gave the present to fans of releasing a premiere date for season 2 of Bridgerton. It will be available to stream on Netflix from March 25.

