These are the films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in January

New releases and festive films are on offer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody which is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre cinema this month

The Stephen Joseph Theatre's film programmer Steve Carley said: “We have some powerful dramas coming this January, tackling some weighty subjects. We have the story of the journalists exposing the Harvey Weinstein abuse scandal, the National Theatre’s new production of The Crucible, and Tom Hanks finding new hope in the depths of grief.

“To balance this out there is some romantic escapism with India Sweets and Spices and for music lovers there is our annual New Year’s concert from the inimitable Andre Rieu, a biopic of the legendary Whitney Houston, and our latest Moviedrome offering, the 1960s movie musical classic The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And to add a bit of eccentricity, we have an intriguing documentary on how the auteur film-maker David Lynch was influenced by 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, which also serves as our monthly dementia-friendly screening.”

She Said, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and A Man Called Otto can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema is closed from the week beginning Monday January 9.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this month are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

India Sweets and Spices: Alia, Sophie Ali, comes home from California to her Indian-American community in New Jersey for the summer.

She deals with family drama and meets Varun, Rish Shah, an Indian-American man from a poorer background. They begin to see each other secretly, but it turns out that their mothers have a history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday January 6 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday January 7 at 2.45pm.

Andre Rieu in Dublin: Exclusive to cinemas this celebratory concert is one of the best ways to welcome in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will delight you with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes.

Saturday January 7 at 7pm; Sunday January 8 at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She Said: A new drama based on the 2019 book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan.

It follows their New York Times investigation exposing Harvey Weinstein’s abuse and sexual misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weinstein was a film maker who is now in jail for sex crimes committed over decades.

Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle and Samantha Morton co-star, with Ashley Judd – one of the first actresses to come forward and reveal the abuse she suffered, as herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday January 16, Tuesday January 17, Wednesday January 18 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 19 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: Like Water for Chocolate: The Mexican magical realism novel by Laura Esquivel is the basis of The Royal Ballet’s new full-length work, a captivating family saga where the central character’s emotions spill out through cooking to influence those around her in startling and dramatic ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday January 19 at 7.15pm.

The Wizard of Oz (1939 - dementia-friendly screening): An epic and surreal adventure for Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, and Toto the dog as they embark on a quest to return home after a tornado whisks their house to the land of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their quest the meet Tin Man, cowardly Lion and Scarecrow and Judy sings Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

The screening includes an interval for refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday January 20 at 1pm.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: This biopic about the life and career of Whitney Houston stars Naomi Ackie as Houston alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect all the hits.

Friday January 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 23, Tuesday January 24, Wednesday January 25 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 26 at 1.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

NT Live: The Crucible: A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power.

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. Captured live from the Olivier stage at the National Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday January 26 at 7pm

A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks plays against type as grumpy Otto, who decides to kill himself after his wife dies and he is forced to retire from his job of nearly 40 years, but his attempts are constantly interrupted by his boisterous new neighbours, leading to an unlikely friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove.

Friday January 27 at 1.45pm; Saturday January 28 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 30, Tuesday January 31 January, Wednesday February 1 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 2 at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moviedrome: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (French with English subtitles): Genevieve’s mother disapproves of her love for car mechanic Guy. When he’s drafted into the army Genevieve is forced to move on, but life is full of twists.

Catherine Deneuve stars in this romantic musical drama directed by French Left Bank artist Jacques Demy in unique and colourful style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our exclusive monthly Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, a choice cut of cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between.

Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday January 27 at 7.45pm.

Lynch/Oz: Victor Fleming's film The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of director David Lynch's most enduring obsessions. This new documentary goes over the rainbow to explore its influence on his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch is an American film director. His movies include Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Dune and Blue Velvet.

Lynch created his own television series with Mark Frost, the murder mystery Twin Peaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday February 2 at 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.