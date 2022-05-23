The Umbrella Academy season 3: Everything you need to know about the returning show

Season 3 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will find the team back in the present day, but the world looks different than they remember.

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero television series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The series focuses on a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy featuring Britne Oldford as Fei, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane.

What will be the plot of The Umbrella Academy: Season 3?

This upcoming season will introduce us to new siblings, a new mansion, and an alternate reality.

After encountering their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), in his prime during their season 2 '60s adventure, the Umbrella Academy returned to find that he had totally replaced them with a different team of superpowered individuals: The Sparrow Academy.

When will The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 be released?

The Umbrella Academy featuring the 'Euphoria' star, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan in The Umbrella Academy.

Two years after The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended, Netflix announced that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will officially air on the online streaming service on June 22, 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy: Season 3?

Though there is still no full-trailer released for The Umbrella Academy Season 3, there is a 15-second teaser that came with the announcement of the series' return and teaser images. You can watch the teaser here: The Umbrella Academy teaser

Who is in the cast for The Umbrella Academy: Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy with Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloan.

In addition to the new cast members joining the show, there are of course the old and loved characters making a reappearance to look forward to. Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher are all set to reprise their original roles as the Hargreeves siblings.

It is also thought that Ritu Arya will return as Lila and Colm Feore will be back as Reginald Hargreeves, alongside Adam Godley as Pogo and Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves/Mom.