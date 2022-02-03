It was initially teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian - which first brought baby yoda to our screens.

It exists alongside other Star Wars spin-offs - Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic - which have all been planned to tie into one another. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the popular sci-fi show.

What is The Book of Boba Fett about?

The Disney+ series is based around the character of bounty hunter Boba Fett, who features in the original Star Wars films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Attack of the Clones, and The Clone Wars.

In The Book of Boba Fett, which is set on the sands of Tatooine, Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand charter the Galaxy's underworld and fight for Jabba the Hutt's old territory.

Who stars in The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett’s cast consists of Temuera Morrison as the show’s titular protagonist Boba Fett; Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand; Frank Trigg and Collin Hymes as Gamorrean Guards and Matt Berry as 8D8.

Star Wars fans were excited to learn that sci-fi legend Mark Hamill returns to the role of Luke Skywalker in Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger, with new baddie Cad Bane played by Corey Button in the same episode.

What is the timeline for The Book of Boba Fett?

The series, created by Jon Favreau, takes place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983).

Is The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett?

There’s some crossover between the two series as Boba Fett appears in The Mandalorian Chapter 14: The Tragedy; this is his first full appearance, wherein it is explained that he saved Fennec's life after she was mortally wounded, leaving her in his debt, and that he is looking to retrieve his armor from the Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, features in three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, from Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian onwards.

The Mandalorian season three will return following the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett.

How many episodes are there in The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett will run for seven episodes in total; it premiered on December 29, 2021, and is set to run until February 9, 2022.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett - and is it weekly?

The Book of Boba Fett is available to watch on Disney+.

A subscription in the UK costs £7.99 per month, or you can save over 15 per cent by paying £79 up front for the year.