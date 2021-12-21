The best films of 2021 shown again at Sheffield's Showroom Cinema

So, it's understandable that some films just pass you by. Imagine then, that you had the chance to catch up on the best films of 2021 that you may have missed, or an opportunity to see a film you loved this year on the big screen again. Well, look no further than the Showroom's Best Of season, where we bring back our favourite films of the year. From Boxing Day to Thursday 30 December, we're bringing back five of our top 2021 films, each screening once at 2.30pm, at an unmissable discount price of £5.

From Oscar-winners to festival favourites, we think that these titles are the very best of what 2021 had to offer. First up is Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's delightful and poignant look at nomadic life in America. Starring the ever-wonderful Frances McDormand, the film took home Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards and earned Zhao a historic win for Best Director.

Nomadland is followed by Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg's blackly funny and disarmingly moving tale of four friends who decide to test the notion that maintaining a certain amount of alcohol in the body makes one more creative and relaxed. A thought-provoking and life-affirming film, Another Round is led by a career-best performance by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Minari.

Next up is the heart-warming and semi-autobiographical Minari. A moving portrait of a Korean-American family weathering life's joys and sorrows in 1980s Arkansas.

Our penultimate Best Of film is Ben Sharrock's Limbo. A wry, funny cross-cultural satire by one of British cinema's most exciting new voices. Limbo follows a group of hopeful refugees on a remote Scottish island as they await the results of their asylum claims.

Finally, Kelly Reichardt's First Cow is closing the Best Of season on Thursday, 30 December. A quiet, dramatic tale of one cow, two bakers and plenty of cakes set against the Pacific Northwest in the 19th century.​​​​​​​

So, what are you waiting for? Tickets are on sale now.

Another Round.

Nomadland.