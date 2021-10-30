The comic turn paid off, though – he got his first score of 8 from judge Motsi Mabuse.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova danced a jive for tonight's Halloween week to the B-52s' Rock Lobster. Dan looked resplendent in sparkly red trousers, with lobster eyes on stalks on top of his head and lobster claws.

Dan said he was beginning to understand the magic of dance after last week’s show and was prepared to take it more seriously – then Nadiya donned a red lobster hat to tell him what they were doing.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing a jive for this Saturday's Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing, set to the B-52s' Rock Lobster. Photo: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire.

Dan confessed: “I’m 10 per cent concerned about being a 6ft 6in red lobster. You’ve got to put your full faith in your professional partner on occasions like this.”

He added: “Embrace the joy – bring out the lobster!” and they even did a ‘lobster roll’ across the floor at the end.

Their performance split the judges’ opinion – Craig Revel Horwood said: “It was a little bit watching a horror film – you sort of want to close your eyes through it but you can;t wait to see what happens next.”

He did say the dance was entertaining, though.

Motsi said that was Dan’s best Latin dance since the competition started and Anton Du Beke commented: “If I’m ever going to do a jive, I hope I look like you!

"What I enjoy about you more than anything is you keep improving your performance. Well done, you."

Shirley congratulated him on being more confident and being brave enough to perform in the costume.

Dan was overjoyed with the score of 8 that he briefly ran out of the camera shot, then shouted: “We got an 8!”

He added: “Performing in front of this wonderful crowd with all those brilliant fellow competitors, it’s just so much fun every Saturday night.”