Diego Luna, star of the upcoming spy thriller Andor, personally delivered some rebel secrets today on Good Morning America.

The Cassian Andor actor debuted a brand-new, action-filled trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series, revealing more story and character details than ever before.

On August 1, Disney released a new trailer for Andor, the next big Star Wars series on Disney Plus — and with it comes news that the show has been delayed by nearly a month.

Andor was previously pegged for a premiere on August 31st, but the new clip says that it will debut with a “three-episode premiere September 21st.”

The show is a prequel to a prequel, taking place before the events of the film Rogue One, which itself was set before the first Star Wars movie. It will once again star Diego Luna in the titular role of Cassian Andor, while the trailer also shows off the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

What is Star Wars: Andor?

Rebel agent Cassian Andor returns to screens later this summer with the premiere of the new Star Wars TV show, simply named 'Andor', with the promise of filling in some of the missing years of the Star Wars saga and showing what happened in the run-up to the Rebels stealing the plans for the Death Star. You can see where Rogue One fits into the Star Wars timeline in our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.

It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope