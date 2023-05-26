Showroom Cinema offers quality family time for just £5

is a brand new weekly film screening of family favourites starting from Saturday 27 May at Sheffield’s leading independent picture house, Showroom Cinema.

Roger Rabbit

Taking place every Saturday at 11am, this new cinema club Family Time is open to everyone and will bring classic and beloved films back to the big screen with all tickets priced at £5.

After the disruption to Showroom Cinema’s family programming caused by the pandemic, the cinema team is excited to welcome young moviegoers back with a weekly screening curated especially for families.

Screenings will offer low-level lighting and subtitles to make it a relaxed and accessible space for film lovers of all ages, with a varied programme on sale which includes animated adventures, musicals, nostalgic noughties films, and more. Although the cinema club has been created with children in mind, it’s open to everyone who wants to come.

Bugsy Malone

Isobel Harrop, the Young Audiences Programming Assistant at Showroom Cinema says: “Sharing a film across generations is the perfect way to spend quality time with the people you love, and Family Time will give you the opportunity to do just that. The film selections will reflect a range of tastes to take the whole family on new adventures.”

Every month, Showroom Cinema is proudly working with local partner charities to distribute a portion of the tickets for free so that families from the local community can enjoy the magic of cinema.

The first of many Family Time films being screened will be Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Bugsy Malone, Mulan (the animated version), and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

All upcoming films and tickets can be found at https://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/family-time-blog

Mulan