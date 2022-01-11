Sheffield cinema to welcome award-winning film maker this weekend

Writer-director Andrea Arnold is one of the most celebrated artists of contemporary British cinema. A filmmaker of great authenticity, with a style comparable to the gritty social realists Ken Loach and Alan Clarke, her projects have been widely acclaimed. She has made three short films and four features (Cow will be her fifth), received an Academy Award (for her short Wasp) and has won the Jury Prize at Cannes three times; more than anyone in history bar Loach.

This week, the Showroom is delighted to welcome Andrea Arnold for an in-person Q&A following a screening of Cow. This is a special showing in association with Reclaim the Frame and Birds’ Eye View: a charity that champions women and non-binary filmmakers.

Cow is Arnold’s first feature film since the multi award-winning American Honey in 2016. Shot with a hand-held camera, Cow documents a day in the life of Luma, a cow on a working dairy farm. An immersive and strikingly powerful film, it is captured via a deeply empathetic and unwavering gaze. Its style is similar to Viktor Kosakovsky’s 2020 film Gunda, which follows a sow and her piglets.

An intimate exploration of Luma’s life, Cow also continues to explore thematic concerns which weave their way throughout Arnold’s previous work: single mothers, struggling and vulnerable children, and sexual and commercial exploitation. With that in mind, Luma is the ultimate single mother. Constantly pregnant and then separated from her children, she is a figure of exploitation and resilience.

While animals have not been the focus of Arnold’s earlier films, they have featured prominently. Red Road’s protagonist, a CCTV camera operator, often wordlessly follows a man with a dog. In Fish Tank, a 15-year-old girl suffers in silence, only expressing her emotion when she hears a friend’s horse has been put down. In Cow, several strands of Arnold’s existing work come together in a compassionate, empathetic film.