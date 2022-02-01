Sheffield cinema pop up in Kelham Island for Valentine's Day

This February, The Village Screen is making a long-awaited return to Sheffield’s Peddler Warehouse in Kelham Island.

Snuggle up with your loved ones with screenings of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls on the afternoon of Sunday February 13, followed by an evening with classic rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, and Tarantino’s masterpiece, True Romance, on Monday February 14.

The Village Screen have been hosting cinematic events at Peddler since the venue first opened in 2015 and they are excited to return this February to transform the warehouse into a cupid approved cinema to enjoy with pals, gals and loves.

There will be a choice of delicious and independent street food options available, with the perfect match of drinks and snacks, including hot chocolates, themed cocktails, prosecco, freshly cooked popcorn and more.

Guests can even write a love letter to their special someone to be shown on the big screen or add a snuggle package to their ticket to make it an extra cosy date night to remember.

Bookings can be made now via www.thevillagescreen.com/pop-up-cinema.

Tickets cost £14 for adults and £12 for concessions. Age restrictions apply, True Romance is for 18 and over adults only, while Mean Girls and 10 Things I Hate About You are certified 12.

Under 12s may attend these events; however parental discretion is advised.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Mean Girls starts at 3pm on Sunday February 13, event at 4.30pm, 10 Things I Hate About You is at 6.45pm the same day with the film at 8.15pm, and True Romance is at 6pm on Monday February 14 with the film at 7.30pm.

