Sheffield Adventure Film Festival: this year's award-winning titles announced as tickets go on sale

A preview of the event with live music and street food took place in Sheffield Cathedral on Wednesday.

Organisers announce the winners ahead of the event so festival-goers can make sure they see the best films of the year, and decide whether they agree with the judges.

A selection of award-winning films can be seen at the Showroom Cinema and online from March 18-20.

Zero° tells how in January 2021 28 wild swimmers pledged to swim everyday of the month for the Homeless Charity Crisis

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival receives hundreds of submissions from filmmakers across the globe, and this year’s films include high adrenaline and big tricks, alongside quieter moments of contemplation and revelation.

From environmentalists climbing strangler fig trees in Costa Rica, Peruvian housewives tackling South America’s highest peak, and a solo photographer on a mission to capture elusive mountain goats in the depths of a Yukon winter, films reflect the diversity of the outdoor experience around the world.

Gold, silver and bronze Best Film awards go to Learning To Drown, A White Dream and Farewell To Adventure; and other category winners include Climbing Giants, Wanderlust Way, Fall Theory, Going the Extra Yard and Singlehanded. Days Off won gold in the Best Made in Sheffield Film.

The People’s Choice award is voted by festival-goers and will be announced the week after ShAFF.

Joe Buffalo, an Indigenous skateboarding legend and Indian Residential School survivor, must face his inner demons to realize his dream of turning pro

Full details of this year’s awards are available at shaff.co.uk/awards.

Filmmaker and festival judge, Hannah Maia said: “I’m proud to be a judge at this year’s festival. I’m amazed at how busy and creative people have been over the last year or two despite limited international travel.

"It feels like there are fewer big expedition stories but in its place are some really creative interpretations. SHAFF 2022 has got something for everyone.”

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival teamed up with Get Together to present a unique evening of live music and adventure films at Sheffield Cathedral on Wednesday.

Mamils - Two amateur cyclists, in ill-fitting lycra, face off against each other to prove who is the true two-wheeled king of south London’s streets

The preview of ShAFF 2022’s inspiring adventure film shorts was chosen for their soundtracks. Screenings were interspersed with live performances from three Sheffield-based bands, curated by Get Together, including indie pop outfit Mr Ben and The Bens, atmospheric lo-fi from Shelley Byron and The Poison Sleep and melodic grooves from, Oh Papa.