Sheffield actor Sean Bean to star in new BBC drama exploring ups and downs of marriage

The drama, Marriage, will see Sean and Nicola Walker of Unforgotten playing characters Ian and Emma, who have been husband and wife for 30 years.

The show will see them negotiate the fears, comforts and frustrations of their marriage.

Bafta-winning writer Stefan Golaszewski has created the four-part series which will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Bean.

Sean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Nicola added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Sean, aged 62 and born in Handsworth, previously played Boromir in The Lord Of The Rings series of films.

More recently he starred in the BBC’s prison drama Time, playing the newly imprisoned Mark Cobden.

Writer Stefan said: “It’s amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola.

“They’re actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can’t wait to go on this journey with them.”

Piers Wenger, director of BBC drama commissioning, said: “The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors.