The show, called Freeze, is scheduled to air later in the year and follows Hallam’s announcement last month that he was quitting competitive figure skating to pursue alternative passions.

Speaking to the Star about the documentary, he said: “It shows the gruelling aspects of skating and what the skaters actually have to put themselves through on a regular daily basis.”

The documentary, which was being filmed for a year and is set to come out later in 2022, promises to show viewers the other side of skating, revealing the hard work behind the scenes that goes into the captivating routines.

What is BBC documentary Freeze about and when can you watch it?

Hallam said: “It looks nice and pretty, but the background of it shows how tough it is to be a skater.”

It was just last month he announced that he was retiring from the sport, as he says he achieved everything he possibly could have done in his career.

He said: “I’ve been lucky and very fortunate to have everyone’s support around me, but the time is right as there are many other things I want to do in life.”

Despite being crowned British figure skating champion in 2019, Hallam narrowly missed out on a spot at the Beijing Olympics, which are due to take place next month, but he says he could have achieved more if there was more funding in the sport.

Why did PJ Hallam decide to quit competitive ice skating aged just 26?

He said: “The one thing I’m disappointed about is the fact that there is no funding in the sport and if there was funding and I wasn’t having to juggle everything else around and working four hours on top of skating, so I could have achieved more.”

PJ is moving on from the professional ice-skating rink and pursuing other things including performing skating shows, which is a change in career paths for him.