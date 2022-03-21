Ozark: Season four part two release date, cast, what's the plot and how can I watch?

The latest installment of the Byrde family story arrived on Netflix in January, but it was only half of season four, as it was split into parts one and two, leaving fans undoubtedly on the edge of their seats for the next installment.

In Ozark season four, part one, the story followed on from the drama of season three which ended with the murder of lawyer Helen Pierce in front of Marty and his wife Wendy and with twists and turns, a number of complications emerge from the FBI, setting up a dramatic and thrilling season four, part two.

When is the release date for Ozark part two and the episode count?

Ozark. Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore.

Ozark season four part two will be released on Netflix UK on April 29, 2022 – following from the previous Ozark season four part one arriving to Netflix UK on January 21, 2022.

The entire season will consist of 14 episodes, and seven have already arrived in part one, which was released earlier this year, so fans expect may see seven more episodes this April.

Who are in the cast for Ozark part two?

Lots of familiar faces will be back in season four part two. Part one saw huge character deaths including Sheriff John Nix, Frank Cosgrove Sr. Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore.

Ozark. Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde.

Though part two will see the return of Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, and their children Charlotte and Jonah will also be back, played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner.

What is the plot for Ozark part two and is there a trailer?

The official plot summary for season four reads: "The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

Though details about part two are not obvious right now, it is easy to speculate what might be headed in Ozark season four part two from watching part one – but you can watch the trailer for some enlightment about the plot here: Ozark: Season Four, Part Two trailer.

Where can I watch Ozark?