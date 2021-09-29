The eagerly-anticipated James Bond film, No Time To Die, marking Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, will finally be released on September 30 after the date was pushed back twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Light Sheffield, which is based on The Moor in the city centre, have announced their plans to celebrate the release of the latest James Bond film with a premiere style evening on September 30 where the ‘guests are the stars’.

Those watching No Time To Die on opening night are encouraged to don their finest evening wear and dress to impress.

Fans of James Bond are invited to attend a premiere style evening at The Light on September 30. Left: Daniel Craig attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Right: The Light cinema, Sheffield

Business manager Martyn Fewster said: “We wanted to welcome people back to cinema with a bang so what better way than going all out for Bond? We’re expecting thousands of guests on opening weekend, so it looks like Sheffield is as excited as we are to get back to the big screen!”

There will be photo opportunities, a themed cocktail menu, and plenty of other surprises too

For those who can’t wait for Thursday evening, the venue has midnight showings too.

All guests who book a ticket to see No Time To Die will also be entered into a prize draw to win an Aston Martin driving experience.

No Time To Die promises to be an action-packed swan song for Craig who leaves the franchise after five films. He will be joined by Rami Malek playing mysterious villain Safin and Ana De Armas as agent Paloma.