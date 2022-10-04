National Theatre Live have announced date for new global show
National Theatre Live invites audiences to a new version of Sheridan’s The Rivals streaming in cinemas across the world
National Theatre Live invites audiences to Jack Absolute Flies Again, a riotous and comedic new version of Sheridan’s The Rivals set in the 1940s British countryside, co-written by Richard Bean and Oliver Chris.
The National Theatre Live broadcast for Jack Absolute Flies Again – will be launching in cinemas across the UK and in Sheffield on 6 October.
The story narrates as the Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular terms.
Caroline Quentin, Laurie Davidson, Natalie Simpson and Kelvin Fletcher lead the cast in this spectacularly entertaining new version of the play, directed by Emily Burns.
The full company includes James Corrigan, Theo Cowan, Laurie Davidson, Kelvin Fletcher, Peter Forbes, Shailan Gohil, Millie Hikasa, Chris Jenkins, George Kemp, Kerry Howard, Joanne McGuinness, Jordan Metcalfe, Caroline Quentin, Akshay Sharan, Natalie Simpson, Tim Steed, Geoffrey Towers, Shona White and Helena Wilson.
Set and costume design is by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, composer is Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and video and projection design by Jeff Sugg.
The broadcast follows the success of the National Theatre Live for Prima Facie, with Jodie Comer in her West End debut, which has now become the highest-grossing event cinema release of all time in the UK and Ireland.