National Theatre Live invites audiences to Jack Absolute Flies Again, a riotous and comedic new version of Sheridan’s The Rivals set in the 1940s British countryside, co-written by Richard Bean and Oliver Chris.

The National Theatre Live broadcast for Jack Absolute Flies Again – will be launching in cinemas across the UK and in Sheffield on 6 October.

The story narrates as the Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular terms.

Royal National Theatre London JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN Bob 'Wingnut' Acres - James Corrigan Peter Kingsmith - Theo Cowan Jack Absolute - Laurie Davidson Dudley Scunthorpe - Kelvin Fletcher Sir Anthony Absolute - Peter Forbes Flight Sergeant Sampson - Shailan Gohil Ensemble - Millie Hikasa Lucy - Kerry Howard Ensemble - Chris Jenkins Ensemble - George Kemp Ensemble - Joanne McGuinness Roy Faulkland - Jordan Metcalfe Mrs Malaprop - Caroline Quentin Bhaggi 'Tony' Khattri - Akshay Sharan Lydia Languish - Natalie Simpson Brian Coventry - Tim Steed Ensemble - Geoffrey Towers Ensemble - Shona White Julia Melville - Helena Wilson Production team: Director - Emily Burns Set and Costume Designer - Mark Thompson Lighting Designer - Tim Lutkin Composer - Paul Englishby Sound Designer - Paul Arditti Video Designer - Jeff Sugg Choreographer - Lizzi Gee Physical Comedy Director - Toby Park for Spymonkey Fight Director - Bret Yount

Caroline Quentin, Laurie Davidson, Natalie Simpson and Kelvin Fletcher lead the cast in this spectacularly entertaining new version of the play, directed by Emily Burns.

The full company includes James Corrigan, Theo Cowan, Laurie Davidson, Kelvin Fletcher, Peter Forbes, Shailan Gohil, Millie Hikasa, Chris Jenkins, George Kemp, Kerry Howard, Joanne McGuinness, Jordan Metcalfe, Caroline Quentin, Akshay Sharan, Natalie Simpson, Tim Steed, Geoffrey Towers, Shona White and Helena Wilson.

Set and costume design is by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, composer is Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and video and projection design by Jeff Sugg.

The broadcast follows the success of the National Theatre Live for Prima Facie, with Jodie Comer in her West End debut, which has now become the highest-grossing event cinema release of all time in the UK and Ireland.

