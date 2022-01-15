Eternals has come out as the lowest ranked Marvel film, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie scored just 47%, lagging behind the next film, Thor: The Dark World, at 66%.

Eternals had a star-studded cast and introduced a team of alien superheroes who had apparently been living on Earth for thousands of years, since the dawn of human civilisation.



As the film itself was not well-received by fans, the end credit scenes still delivered on what they have done in various MCU films over the years: set up future storylines for Marvel Studios to come back to.

Here’s what the end credit scenes in Eternals point to, and what future stories will be told.

Eternals end credit scenes explained



The mid credit scenes saw a well-known face enter the MCU: Harry Styles, playing Thanos’ brother Starfox, entering alongside Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll.

He warns three Eternals, Thena, Makkari, and Druig, that their other friends are in danger, highlighting that he will surely return to face down whatever danger he’s talking about in a future film.

The end credit scene gives us more to go on, returning to a throwaway lane from Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington, that he has a “complicated family history”.

We see Dane open a box containing a dark sword, with the words ‘death is my reward’ inscribed on the box in Latin.

Dane hesitates before picking up the sword, when a mysterious voice says: “Sure you’re ready for that Mr Whitman?”

Who is the Black Knight in Marvel?

Fans have already begun theorising that this will lead to the formal introduction of the Black Knight in the MCU.

The Black Knight first appeared in Marvel comics in 1967.

Several different people have carried the title, but Dane Whitman is the name most closely associated.

The Black Knight wields the Ebony Blade, a sword forged from meteorite and passed down the Whitman family line.

Like Mjolnir, it can be summoned telekinetically, while also absorbing energy and cutting through almost any material.

Despite all these powers, the Ebony Blade is known to slowly drive its users insane, which might cause problems for Dane.

The body-less voice is confirmed to belong to Blade the Vampire Hunter, played by House of Cards actor, Mahershala Ali.

This character is canonically a vampire hunter and part of the Midnight Sons, an occult team gathered by Doctor Strange.

It might be that we see Ali take up the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due for release in May, but nothing is yet confirmed.

What we do now is that Blade will get a solo film in 2023, with Ali confirmed to star.

There’s no word as to whether Harington will get a role alongside him.

Who is Dane Whitman in Marvel’s Eternals?

Marvel audiences have already got to know Dane Whitman a little bit from Eternals, as he entered the film as the boyfriend of Sersei, one of the Eternals.