Marvel Secret Invasion: Yorkshire town reacts to reports new series is to be filmed there
A Yorkshire town is buzzing with talk of a new Marvel series coming to film there next week.
Speculation is growing that filming for Marvel' s latest series Secret Invasion could be about to start in Halifax.
The town’s Piece Hall will shut between Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.
According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel's much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson
The town' s MP, Holly Lynch said: "I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting!
"Whilst I am against second jobs for MPs, if they are in need of extras, I very much hope they let me know!”
Filming for the six-episode series, which also features performances from Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, began in London last year and is due to be released on Disney+.
There has already been activity in The Piece Hall courtyard thought to be related to the upcoming filming, including the arrival of lorries, small tents and set-building equipment.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "It’s a great coup for this iconic venue but we are unable to share any more details about the precise nature of the production at the moment.”
There will be 260 members of cast and extras plus 200 members of crew involved in the project.