Marvel Secret Invasion: reports of new series with Samuel L Jackson being filmed in Yorkshire

Speculation is growing that filming for Marvel's latest series Secret Invasion could be about to start in Halifax.

The town’s Piece Hall will shut between Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.

According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel's much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson

Hollywood legend Samuel Jackson, The Crown's Olivia Coleman and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke are also set to appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion

The town' s MP, Holly Lynch said: "I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting!

"Whilst I am against second jobs for MPs, if they are in need of extras, I very much hope they let me know!”

Filming for the six-episode series, which also features performances from Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, began in London last year and is due to be released on Disney+.

There has already been activity in The Piece Hall courtyard thought to be related to the upcoming filming, including the arrival of lorries, small tents and set-building equipment.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "It’s a great coup for this iconic venue but we are unable to share any more details about the precise nature of the production at the moment.”