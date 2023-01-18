News you can trust since 1887
Love Island: Betting odds reveal ex-Sheffield Hallam student Kai Fagan's chance of winning latest ITV series

Could former Sheffield Hallam student, Kai Fagan, and Tanyel Revan follow in the footsteps of Davide and Ekin-Su to win Love Island 2023? Here are the latest odds.

By Sarah Marshall
4 minutes ago

24-year-old Kai is originally from Manchester but studied at, and graduated from, Sheffield Hallam University, going on to work as a PE and Science teacher.

The winter edition of Love Island kicked off on Monday night (January 16) and Kai was among a new batch of singletons who entered the villa in South Africa, in the hope of finding love.

The launch of the dating show saw Kai enter the villa and step forward to be matched with Anna-May Robey.

Kai Fagan (Photo: ITV)
He then recoupled with ring girl Olivia Hawkins, who ‘stole’ him while making her selection, despite Kai not having stepped forward for her.

Kai then ditched Olivia by stepping forward for hairstylist Tanyel Revan, from North London.

Betting odds from Sky Bet currently show that Kai’s chances of winning are 5/1, putting him in fourth place, behind Ron Hall, Shaq Muhammad and Tom Clare.

Meanwhile, his chances of being in the winning couple with Tanyel are currently 14/1.

Kai is not the only contestant in this winter’s Love Island with a South Yorkshire connection – Haris Namani, while Tom Clare is from Barnsley.

Top Male:

Ron Hall – 5/2

Shaq Muhammad – 4/1

Tom Clare – 9/2

Kai Fagan – 5/1

Haris Namani – 11/2

David Salako – 6/1

Will Young – 10/1

Top Female:

Lana Jenkins – 5/2

Anna May Robey – 7/2

Olivia Hawkins – 4/1

Tanyel Revan – 5/1

Zara Deniz – 5/1

Tanya Manhenga – 6/1

Winning Couple:

Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall – 9/2

Olivia Hawkins & Tom Clare – 9/1

Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad – 10/1

Anna May Robey & Haris Namani – 12/1

Lana Jenkins & Tom Clare – 14/1

Tanyel Revan & Kai Fagan – 14/1

Zara Deniz & Ron Hall – 14/1

Olivia Hawkins & Haris Namani – 18/1

Zara Deniz & Shaq Muhammad – 18/1

Anna May Robey & David Salako – 20/1

Please note the betting odds have been supplied by Sky Bet, and visit the website here for more information. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

ITV