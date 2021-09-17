Live blog: Everybody's Talking About Jamie premiere in Sheffield at the Crucible
We’re bringing you the latest red carpet updates from the new film’s premiere screening – including which stars are attending the event.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:16 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:27 pm
The Amazon Prime Video premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film is being held at the Crucible this evening, with a star-studded red carpet arrival at Tudor Square.
Keep up with every second of the action from the premiere throughout the day with The Star’s live blog.
Read More
Read MoreEverything you need to know about Everybody's Talking About Jamie as the film pr...
Live blog: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield premiere at the Crucible
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 11:54
- Which stars are attending tonight’s event?
12.00pm - Costumes and props from the film are displayed at the Winter Garden
Four outfits worn by Max Harwood who plays Jamie Campbell in the film are on display alongside a dress and wig worn by Richard E. Grant’s character’s drag persona, Miss Loco Chanelle.
11.30am - Pink carpet is rolled out ahead of the premiere
The Bears of Sheffield oversee the pink carpet rollout in Tudor Square as staff are busy setting up for tonight’s premiere.
Page 1 of 1