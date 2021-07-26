Just released- new pictures of Sheffield-inspired film Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The film, which is due for release globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar and Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E Grant.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of life on stage.

While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen.

His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan) and some ignorant schoolkids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The film follows on from a West End transfer of the Crucible show, which proved a huge hit in London.

The touring stage version returns to the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on April 11-16, 2022 and stars Layton Williams and Shane Richie. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/everybodys-talking-about-jamie-1

1. Caring friends Lauren Patel and Max Harwood star in the movie, Everybody's Talking About Jamie Photo: John Rogers Buy photo

2. Mother's love Max Harwood and Sarah Lancashire star in the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie Photo: John Rogers Buy photo

3. Famous face Richard E Grant stars in Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Jamie's drag mentor Photo: Dean Rogers Buy photo

4. Musical spectacular Max Harwood, centre, as Jamie Photo: John Rogers Buy photo