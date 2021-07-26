Max Harwood stars in the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Max Harwood stars in the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Just released- new pictures of Sheffield-inspired film Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Amazon Studios have just released new pictures of the upcoming film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is set in Sheffield and based on a smash hit musical created by the city’s world-famous Crucible Theatre.

The film, which is due for release globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17, stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar and Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E Grant.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of life on stage.

While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen.

His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan) and some ignorant schoolkids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The film follows on from a West End transfer of the Crucible show, which proved a huge hit in London.

The touring stage version returns to the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on April 11-16, 2022 and stars Layton Williams and Shane Richie. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/everybodys-talking-about-jamie-1

1. Caring friends

Lauren Patel and Max Harwood star in the movie, Everybody's Talking About Jamie

2. Mother's love

Max Harwood and Sarah Lancashire star in the film Everybody's Talking About Jamie

3. Famous face

Richard E Grant stars in Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Jamie's drag mentor

4. Musical spectacular

Max Harwood, centre, as Jamie

