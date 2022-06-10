Considered to be near perfection, replicating the magical charm of Jurassic Park seems like an almost impossible feat. Unfortunately, the concluding movie to the follow-up Jurassic World franchise proves that theory to be true.

On a mission to save both dinosaurs and mankind from the hidden horrors of bioengineering giant BioSyn, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Clair Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) team up with the legendary Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to put an end to things once and for all.

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas now with a 4DX viewing experience available at Cineworld Sheffield. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

For those that are looking to get a dinosaur fix, viewers won’t be disappointed. Although the craft of Hollywood budget CGI is often questionable, there are enough eye-bulging scrapes and claw-to-claw fights to satisfy the most hardcore of audiences.

The legacy characters from the original series are each a joy to watch onscreen, with a solid performance from newcomer and pirate of the skies DeWanda Wise. The problem, unfortunately, is almost everything else.

Fans of the Jurassic universe have long complained about the lack of connection between Owen and Claire, and this instalment is no different. Alongside hardened feelings and sprinkles of bad acting, Jurassic World Dominion has a hard time trying to merge the two worlds together, with the opening act particularly difficult to follow. The film often feels as though it’s two stories at once, not quite sure it knows what it’s doing.

The fun cherry on top of the prehistoric cake is watching Jurassic World Dominion in 4DX. Viewers will be sprayed in Dinosaur slob, smoked out by evil forest fires and feel every hit from the apex predator standoffs. It’s a fun and thrilling ride — just like bringing Universal Studios to your doorstep.