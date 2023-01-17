A budding baker from Sheffield has wowed the judges on the latest episode of Junior Bake Off.

11-year-old Oliver was overjoyed to take the title of Star Baker in the first episode of the brand new series of Junior Bake Off, which is hosted by comedian, Harry Hill, and judged by Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill.

Oliver came third in the fondant fancy technical challenge, which is judged blind, with his offering described as ‘neat’ and ‘precise’ by judge Ranveet, a pastry chef and food columnist.

The youngster, who lives in Sheffield with his mum and dad and younger brother and sister, still managed to wow the judges with his showstopper of an almond cake with a raspberry buttercream to take the title of Star Baker.

Judge Harry Hill with Oliver, aged 11, from Sheffield, on Junior Bake Off

Judge Liam, said: “I kind of love everything, from your message to the colour scheme to your design.”

Judge Ranveet added: “The sponge is really light, the way you’ve contrasted it with the sharp raspberry inside – because it was so sharp – is brilliant...the cake is beautiful.”

The junior bakers were asked to demonstrate the one law they would create if they were Prime Minister with their cake, and Oliver said: “I would make sure that no-one’s homeless.”

Oliver’s creation, entitled a ‘Safe Space to Sleep cake,’ was shaped like a bed to demonstrate his belief that no-one should be without a bed for the night.

Liam Charles, Harry Hill, and Ravneet Gill

After winning Star Baker, Oliver said: “The technical had ups and downs. Not to worry, I got Star Baker, and I’m really happy about it.”

Away from the kitchen, Oliver is often found playing for his local hockey team, and during the course of the first episode, which was broadcast on Channel 4 on Monday, January 16, also demonstrated his quick wit in an exchange with Harry Hill.

When the comedian asked him what the disk used in ice hockey is called, Oliver told him it is called a ‘puck’.

“Mind your language,” joked Harry, to which Oliver responded: “Was that aimed at the parents?!”

Oliver, aged 11 and from Sheffield, is appearing in the latest series of Bake Off

The youngster was taught to value Indian flavours such as garam masala by his Bibi (grandmother), and says he loves combining his English and Indian heritage in his baking, the style of which he describes as ‘rustic’.

Whilst Oliver, whose hobbies include piano, street dance and musical theatre, feels he is not naturally the best at decoration he always tries his hardest and says he takes great pleasure from the science of baking.

Oliver was among eight junior bakers who were put to the test on Monday, and while no-one was eliminated the first episode, the first youngster to leave the Junior Bake Off tent will be revealed in episode two.

Another eight of Britain’s best junior bakers will also be given an opportunity to show off their culinary skills in Heat 2.

There are 15 episodes in the new season and they will air at the at 5pm on weeknights on Channel 4 over the next three weeks.