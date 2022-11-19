I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of... Sheffield? These are the challenges Star readers would set if they ran the show
Forget eating bugs – if Sheffielders ran I’m a Celeb, they would have much more interesting challenges in mind.
As ever, the return of this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ has so far been an excruciating few weeks of telly – not least from hearing Matt Hancock sing a rendition of Ed Sheeran that one time.
The challenges have been the standard fare – Seann Walsh confronts a box of rats, the former Health Secretary in a doll’s house full of bugs, etc. etc. The sky’s the limit for thinking of squeamish ordeals we’d like to see celebrities put through for a quick laugh.
So our question for The Star’s readers was – if you could set the challenges for a Sheffield edition of I’m A Celeb, what would the toughest be?
Most Popular
One reader was straight in with a blind taste test between Hendo’s and Worcestershire Sauce to prove if you’re a true Sheffielder. Others suggested pushing a trolley up the Everest-esque incline of Jenkin Road – or just finding a road without a pothole...
“Getting a GP appointment,” wrote Star reader Andrea Murray. One for Matt Hancock, maybe?
“Finding your way around town centre in a car,” added Sally Hurst. Extra camp rations if you can get from West Bar to Sharrow without incurring a bus lane penalty.
“Watching Wednesday trying to get out of League 1,” wrote James Gomes (steady on).
Maybe it’d be simpler if we just sat everyone in camp down and told them the first to get Peter Kay tickets at the Utilita Arena gets Beres for dinner.