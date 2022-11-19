I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of... Sheffield? These are the challenges Star readers would set if they ran the show

As ever, the return of this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ has so far been an excruciating few weeks of telly – not least from hearing Matt Hancock sing a rendition of Ed Sheeran that one time.

The challenges have been the standard fare – Seann Walsh confronts a box of rats, the former Health Secretary in a doll’s house full of bugs, etc. etc. The sky’s the limit for thinking of squeamish ordeals we’d like to see celebrities put through for a quick laugh.

So our question for The Star’s readers was – if you could set the challenges for a Sheffield edition of I’m A Celeb, what would the toughest be?

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is currently a contestant on reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' - here's what would The Star's readers like to see him and the other camp members take on.

One reader was straight in with a blind taste test between Hendo’s and Worcestershire Sauce to prove if you’re a true Sheffielder. Others suggested pushing a trolley up the Everest-esque incline of Jenkin Road – or just finding a road without a pothole...

“Getting a GP appointment,” wrote Star reader Andrea Murray. One for Matt Hancock, maybe?

“Finding your way around town centre in a car,” added Sally Hurst. Extra camp rations if you can get from West Bar to Sharrow without incurring a bus lane penalty.

“Watching Wednesday trying to get out of League 1,” wrote James Gomes (steady on).

