The commitments performing on stage in their hit musical show.

It is has been 35 years since The Commitments first burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel.

And one of the worlds hardest working and most explosive soul band are set to return in an all new stage production, kicking off a huge nine month tour which will be coming to Sheffield.

Moreover, surprising fans all over the UK will be Nigel Pivaro.

Who is Nigel Pivaro?

This major UK and Ireland tour of the smash-hit musical will star Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro, who appeared in the hugely popular ITV soap between 1983 to 2012 as the lovable rogue Terry Duckworth.

Pivaro will be swapping the cobbles for the stage and performing the role of ‘Da’ in this all-new production.

Nigel Pivaro says: “I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments. It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who, though distant from the music origins find communion and expression in the Motown style.”

Roddy Doyle added: “I’m delighted that The Commitments are coming back in 2022 and for 2023 and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Nigel Pivaro tackles the part of Jimmy Rabbitte’s Da.”

When will the tour begin?

This new tour will be programmed for 2022 and 2023 and it will be directed by Andrew Linnie.

Andrew made his West End debut in the original production in 2013, playing the role of Dean, the band’s sax player. He then went on to star in the lead role of Jimmy Rabitte in the 2016 and 2017 UK tour.

Where can I watch the upcoming show?

The band will visit Sheffield, at the Lyceum Theatre from 17 and 22 October 2022.

Their set performing times will be 7.45pm, 2pm and 3pm.

What can I expect in the show?

The band will be playing over 20 soul classics live on stage including: Night Train, Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, In The Midnight Hour, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Reach Out and more.