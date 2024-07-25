Here's what's new at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough

Gru faces new challenges in Despicable Me 4

The following films are being shown at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday July 25.

Hollywood Plaza

Inside Out 2 (U): a sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

From Thursday August 25 to Thursday August 1, daily at 11am.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr, who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Thursday July 25th at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

From Friday July 26 to Thursday August 1, daily at 1.30pm.

Deadpool And Wolverine (15): Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.

Thursday July 25 at 7.30pm.

From Friday July 26th to Thursday August 1, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Bikeriders: capturing a rebellious time in mid-60s America when the culture and people were changing, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star in the story of motorcycle club The Vandals.

Thursday August 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday August 2 at 7.45pm.

Fly Me to the Moon: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the story of the romance between the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and the marketing specialist brought in to fix NASA’s public image.

Friday August 2 at 1.45pm; Saturday August 3, Monday August 5, Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday August 7 at 7.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Happy Feet (2006): animated comedy film following emperor penguin Mumble, voiced by Elijah Wood, a brilliant tap dancer. Also featuring the voices of Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Anthony LaPaglia.

Saturday August 3 at 2.45pm.

A Greyhound of a Girl: co-production between seven European countries, this animated adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s novel features the voices of Charlotte Infussi D’Amico, Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson.

Thursday August 8 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Friday August 9 at 1.45pm.

Twisters: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in the story of a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist who’s persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies.

Friday August 9 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 10 at 2.45pm; Monday August 12, Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday 14 August at 7.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: The Band Wagon (1953): aging musical star Fred Astaire hopes a Broadway show will revive his career but clashes with the director who wants to make it a retelling of the Faust legend with prima ballerina Cyd Charisse.