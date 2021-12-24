The Rev Kate Bottley grew up in and around Walkley, Sheffield, and worked as an RE teacher at Ecclesfield School and Yewlands School before finding fame on the Channel TV show alongside her husband Graham and dog Buster.

Kate, who is now a regular presenter on Radio 2, triumphed in a celebrity special hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, which aired on BBC1 on Thursday, December 23.

She won £9,000, which she donated to Baby Basics UK, a Sheffield-based charity which operates across the UK and ensures new parents have all the essentials they need.

The Rev Kate Bottley on The Weakest Link Christmas Special, on which she won £9,000 for Baby Basics UK (pic: BBC/Alan Peebles)

Having made it through the early rounds, she beat TV wine expert Olly Smith 3-0 in the final shoot-out to take the honours, correctly identifying Cupid as the Roman god of love to seal her victory.

Asked by the host how she was so knowledgeable, she replied: “I watch a lot of telly, so you pick stuff up along the way, right?”Following her win, Baby Basics UK said: “Rev Kate Bottley you absolute superstar! So calm and collected - thank you for winning us £9k on Weakest Link what a great Christmas present for us.”

Discussing her win before the closing credits, she said: “I am absolutely over the moon. Filled with Christmas spirit. It’s like a Christmas present in itself winning The Weakest Link.”