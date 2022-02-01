A scene from The Outfit which will be screened at Sheffield's Showroom cinema as part of the Glasgow Film Festival

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday for the evening showings which feature three major films from the festival.

For the first time, the festival is partnering with cinemas across the UK to simultaneously screen some of its biggest premieres. As well as Sheffield, these will be shown in Stornoway, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Dundee and London.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “We're working with The Showroom in Sheffield to screen our opening, International Women’s Day and closing galas.”

The closing gala of Glasgow Film Festival will feature the UK premiere of Murina

The festival opens on March 2 with the UK premiere of Oscar-winner Mark Rylance’s Chicago-set gangster thriller The Outfit.

It closes on March 13 with the UK premiere of the tense famliy drama Murina, an award winner at Cannes last year.

For International Women’s Day on March 8, the festival is screening another UK premiere of Happening (L’evenement), Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner which is based on Annie Ernaux’s memoir.

Festival co-director, Allan Hunter, said: “Welcoming audiences old and new to the 2022 Glasgow Film Festival is a source of great joy and not a little relief. ”

He added: “The team have watched more films than ever to compile a programme rich in its diversity and wonders.”

The 18th edition of the annual celebration of film will host 10 world premieres, four European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres.